UP govt issues revised discharge policy for Covid patients

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

 The Uttar Pradesh government late on Tuesday night issued fresh guidelines for discharge of different categories of Covid-19 patients — those under home isolation, mild asymptomatic patients in Covid facilities, patients having mild symptoms and those having moderate and severe symptoms.

The directions issued by Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health), said that asymptomtic patients in home isolation will be considered as recovered if they do not show any symptoms in 10 days. Such patients will be shown as recovered on UP portal and will further have to remain in home isolation for eight more days.

“In case they show any symptoms they will be referred to a Covid facility. The other category of mildly asymptomtic patients in Covid facilities will be discharged on tenth day from the date of initial test or seventh day from the date of admission, whichever is later, if they do not show any symptoms,” the guidelines, said.

The guidelines for mild category patients — who suffer from mild fever, cough — state that a follow up test of such patients will be taken on eighth day (of the first sample) with the help of TrueNat machine.

Such patients will be discharged if found negative in the follow up test, under any of the three conditions – tenth day of the first sample, tenth day of the symptoms or if such patients remain without fever for three consecutive days.

“But, after discharge, such patients will remain under home isolation for seven days,” the guidelines, said.

The followup of mild as well as severe category patients will be taken up after three days if they show no symptoms or on twelfth day of the first diagnostic sample. In case the follow up sample turns negative, such patients may be discharged but they will have to remain in home isolation for seven days.

The guidelines also said that patients will be discharged if they fulfil certain conditions of not showing any symptoms; if they remain without fever for three consecutive days and if they have oxygen saturation level of above 94%.

