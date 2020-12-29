UP govt to roll out Rs 6K annual pension for TT victims soon

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:47 IST

LUCKNOW As a new year gift to the deserted women, including the triple talaq victims, Uttar Pradesh government is likely to implement the proposed annual pension scheme for them, according to a government officials. They said women were likely to get three instalments at one time in January.

Earlier on September 25 at Lucknow, the chief minister Yogi Adityanath while interacting with the women, who faced divorce through outlawed practice of instant triple talaq, had announced ₹6,000 annual allowance for them, besides several other welfare measures for their rehabilitation. He had also said that educated women should be absorbed in government jobs as per their qualifications while arrangements should also be made for providing them shelter and education under various schemes.

A senior government official, requesting anonymity said, “State government is likely to implement the scheme from January next year and three instalments will be given to the deserted wives, including triple talaq victims.”

He said, “The government will soon setup the fast track court to dispose of such cases.”

Chief minister’s media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, “The scheme will be rolled out soon. All the groundwork for it is underway and in new year, deserted wives will be benefitted with this scheme.”

The CM during the interaction with the women, had said that the state government was ready to support all women -- whether Hindu or Muslim. “The government wants to make it clear that even Hindu men who have left their wives and are harassing them will not be spared,” he had said.

Chief minister had also directed the home department to devise a mechanism to help the victims contest their cases free of cost in the court of law.

“A scheme should be rolled out to rehabilitate deserted women. They will be given ₹6,000 per annum till the time they get justice from the court of law. If they do not have a house to live in, it can be arranged under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) or the CM Awas Yojana,” he had announced in September.

The chief minister also had announced his intention to bring the victims under the ambit of health schemes such as ‘Ayushman Bharat’ or the ‘CM Jan Arogya Yojana’. He had then directed the officials concerned to ensure that the schemes were expanded to benefit triple talaq victims.

Further, Adityanath instructed the minority affairs department to see that, if required, victims were benefited from the properties owned by the Waqf.