Mathura , Ahead of the acclaimed 'Lathmar Holi', celebrated here a week before Holi, the mela area in Barsana has been divided into seven zones and 18 sectors for effective management, Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said on Saturday. UP minister reviews preparations for 'Rangotsav-2026' in Mathura

The unique Holi tradition, known by various names across Mathura 'Lathmar Holi' in Barsana, 'Chhadimar Holi' in Gokul and 'Huranga' in Baldev involves women playfully beating men with sticks , reenacting Lord Krishna's childhood mischief with the Gopis.

After chairing a review meeting on preparations for 'Rangotsav-2026', Chaudhary said on February 24, 'Phaag Aamantran' and 'Laddu Holi' will be held at the Ladiliji Temple in Barsana, followed by Lathmar Holi in Barsana on February 25 and in Nandgaon and Rawal on February 26.

On February 27, Holi will be played at the Srikrishna Janmasthan Temple and Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. Kunj Holi at the Dwarkadhish Temple, and Chhadimar Holi in Gokul will be celebrated on March 1.

The minister said on the occasion of Falgun Purnima on March 3, the Chaturvedi community will take out a procession in Mathura and burn Holika. 'Dhulendi' will be celebrated across the district on March 4.

On March 5, Huranga and 'Mukhrai' will be held in Baldev and Jab villages, and 'Charkula' and Huranga will be held in Nandgaon.

Similarly, Huranga will be celebrated in Bathain and Gidoh on March 6, Chhadimar Holi in Mahavan on March 9, and Holi at the Rangji Temple in Vrindavan will be celebrated on March 12.

Regarding preparations for the world-renowned Laddu Holi and Lathmar Holi in Barsana, the minister said the tourism department and the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad will arrange for construction of stages, decorations, entrance gates, selfie points, etc, and facilitate live broadcasting of cultural events in the fair area.

As part of Rangotsav-2026, stages will be constructed for cultural events in Barsana, Nandgaon, Falain, and other major locations. Selfie points will be installed at a dozen major locations. Additionally, all major landmarks, public buildings, and intersections will be equipped with facade lighting, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said to maintain law and order in Barsana, the town is being divided into seven zones and 18 sectors, and 56 parking spaces and 94 barriers are being constructed.

Health centres and five two-wheeled ambulances will be deployed at 13 locations. Five watchtowers and five firefighting systems will be installed in Barsana.

He further said monitoring will be ensured through surveillance by CCTV cameras, drones, and a public announcement system. He said in addition to barriers and barricades, lost and found centres and control rooms are being established at various locations.

In the meeting, the minister directed that all employees and officers to be courteous with visitors, speak politely and perform their duties with a spirit of service. Hotel and parking operators should request all devotees to leave their shoes and slippers in their hotels or vehicles before proceeding to the 'darshan', where there is a single-lane entry.

The minister directed that contaminated and adulterated products be destroyed, emphasising that devotees must not face any harassment.

Those organising langars were directed to maintain cleanliness, install dustbins, repair roads, barricade ponds, arrange for police barriers, watchtowers, parking, and so on.

All arrangements for electricity, drinking water, health services, public amenities, ramps, signboards, transportation, etc, should be ensured in the fair area, Chaudhary said.

