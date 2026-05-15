Hapur , Three people died while two others sustained serious injuries in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. Two of them died when a vehicle overturned while a motorcyclist was burnt alive when his moving vehicle caught fire, police said on Friday. UP: Moving vehicle catches fire burning rider alive in Hapur, car overturns killing two

According to the police, a car lost control and overturned at a turn located in front of Ambedkar Bhawan in Dehera Rampur village along the Dehra Kuti Vat Road on Friday morning. Following the accident, passersby alerted the police and initiated relief operations.

SHO of Bahadurgarh police station Indrakant Yadav said the injured individuals were transported to the Garhmukteshwar Community Health Centre

He informed that Vishant Tyagi , a resident of Meerut, and Mithun , a resident of Hapur district, succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The injured survivors - Lalit and Ravi, both residents of Syana in Bulandshahr district have been referred to Meerut for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle on National Highway-9 was burnt alive after his moving vehicle caught fire.

Police said the motorcycle, travelling at high speed near the Bagadpur flyover, suddenly burst into flames on Thursday night.

The fire engulfed the young man before he could dismount from the vehicle. Upon hearing his screams, passersby alerted the police.

Police personnel arrived at the scene, extinguished the fire, and rushed the severely burnt youth to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

SHO Praveen Kumar said that the deceased has been identified as Ajit , a resident of Amroha district.

The SHO added that the victim was traveling from Garhmukteshwar towards Hapur.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SHO said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.