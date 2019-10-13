UP plans geo-fencingto cut response time of ambulances

cities

LUCKNOW: The UP government is planning to use geo-fencing of patient location to bring down the actual response time of 108 and 102 ambulance services.

The average response time being claimed for the 108 and 102 ambulance services is 20 to 30 minutes, respectively, but chief minister Yogi Adityanath wants to ensure that the emergency medical transportation service – 108 -- is able to reach the patient within 15 minutes.

“Yes, the chief minister wants the average response time for 108 ambulance to be 15 minutes and also bring down the time for 102 ambulance service. We are working on a proposal to bring down the response time and ensure that 108 and 102 ambulances reached the patients in 15 minutes. We will use available technology for geo-fencing of patient location to ensure that the ambulance is not delayed,” said a senior officer who did not want to be named.

“As of now, a driver may inform that he has reached the site even when he may not be closer to the site of the patient. We will use geo-fencing of patient location to ascertain if the ambulance has actually reached the site. This will ensure no delay and bring down the response time,” said the officer.

Uttar Pradesh has nearly 2,200 ambulances for 108 ambulance service. An additional number of 2,200 ambulances have been deployed for 102 (mother and neo-natal care) ambulance service.

The ASL ambulance service response time is about 30 to 40 minutes.

While launching the ALS ambulance service in the state recently, the chief minister had said the Samajwadi Party government was indulging in politics even on health issues and refused to take the ALS ambulances from the centre.

It may be mentioned that the emergency medical transportation service was launched in the state 2012. As the SP government had named the 108 ambulance service as the Samajwadi Swasthya Seva, the centre had objected to the move and a face-off was witnessed both sides on the issue.

