UP plans to check sale, use of sub-standard helmets

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:50 IST

LUCKNOW The state government has decided to only allow sale of helmets which meet the parameters of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The government plans to ask manufacturers to allot a unique identity number to the helmets to ensure quality prescribed by the BIS. This ID would also be stored in the transport department’s database to check the sale of sub-standard helmets.

The move came after the state road safety cell came up with the observation that two-wheeler mishap victims include even those wearing helmets. It was also observed that when the police launched drives against helmet-less riders, people resorted to wearing helmets sold by the roadside because they cost little. It has been seen mandating helmet for the pillion rider has forced people to go for a substandard helmets, said an official.

Additional transport commissioner (ATC) road safety Gangaphal said, “Substandard helmets are one of the causes of deaths in road mishaps. Sometimes people use substandard helmets to avoid the penalty for violating traffic rules. In a recent meeting, the government has decided to make BIS-approved helmets mandatory for two-wheeler riders, to check the use of substandard ones.”

Love for a roadside helmet: Cheaper than a traffic challan

The roadside helmet starts from Rs 60. While a standard helmet’s selling price starts from Rs 500 —equivalent to the penalty for riding without headgear.

As per the United Nations Motorcycle Helmet Study from 2016, motorcyclists are 26 times more vulnerable to accidents globally. The report added low-quality helmet is more dangerous.

Road safety expert AK Singh said, “The helmet has nothing to do with others but it is for rider’s safety and spending Rs 500 is nothing in comparison to a person’s life. The only way to check substandard helmets is to ensure the sale of only ISI-marked helmets.”

Centre has banned sale of unmarked helmets

The centre had decided to ban the manufacture, sale and use of non-ISI approved helmets from January 15, 2019. The sale of non-standard helmets will be considered as an offence, inviting a two-year jail term or a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

Accident Stats (April 2018- March 2019)

Riders Dead severely injured minor injured

Main rider 3583 2754 1921

Pillion rider 2437 2171 1354

