UP-RERA to start hearing all cases through video conferencing

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:04 IST

After the success of online public hearing and final argument cases through online platform, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) has decided to start hearing routine cases through video conferencing from Tuesday.

UP-Rera member Balvinder Kumar said all future hearings would be conducted through video conferencing.

“From Tuesday onwards, we will start hearing routine cases too. All Rera courts will take up hearing of cases online. Each court will hear 30 cases daily. The list of cases has been prepared,” said Balvinder Kumar on Sunday.

“We are briefing the complainants about the procedure of video conferencing. It can be done on mobile phones too if they do not have laptop or desktop facilities. Today, everyone has smart phones. Online video conferencing will not be an issue. This will save time and will be convenient for complainants as well,” said Rajive Kumar,

UP-Rera chairman.

“As Noida is still under the red zone, the Rera court judges will conduct hearing from their homes. Once the situation improves, video conferencing will be conducted from UP-Rera benches in Greater Noida. At Lucknow, we are conducting video conferencing at UP-Rera office, which is operational,” said Rajive Kumar.

UP-Rera Chairman Rajive Kumar said on Sunday, “We started e-courts in March this year. Under this system, all document submissions and replies are being carried out online. Complainants and respondents are called to UP-Rera courts for personal hearing only once during the final arguments. Thereafter, the Rera court issues an order.”

“We had planned to hold the final arguments hearing too through video conferencing once the online system was effective and allottees got used to the system. The Covid-19 pandemic has only advanced the process.Originally, we had planned to introduce video conferencing for final arguments after a few months.,”said Chairman.

“As we start video conferencing the hearing of routine cases, allottees and builders will soon get used to the new system. In future, we plan to conduct all hearings through video conferencing,” said UP-Rera chairman.

On May 18, UP-Rera had conducted final arguments of cases through video conferencing. In 80% of these cases, orders have been passed by Rera court benches. In some cases, the order has been reserved. All these orders will be uploaded once they are typed out and signed,” said Kumar.

Advocate Sardar Singh Bansal said, “It will be beneficial for advocates and allottees too. Several complainants are from other states. Advocates should be allowed to participate in the process via video conferencing.”

The chairman said advocates are allowed to participate in video conferencing as well.

Allottees, builders welcome move

Allottees and builders have welcomed the UP-Rera’s move to conduct all hearings through video conferencing. They hope it will save them time and money.

Pankaj Gupta, a resident of Rohini, Delhi, said, “Video conference hearings are beneficial. On May 18, I attended a hearing through video conferencing and saved my time as well as conveyance expenses.”

“The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has changed our lifestyle as well as our approach to a lot of things. UP-Rera’s plan of video conferencing is a good decision given the pandemic,” Gupta said.

Complainant Karan Khanna, a resident of Meerut, said, “Usually, one spends an entire day just to attend a hearing at the UP-Rera office in Greater Noida. Also, one spends around ₹1,000 on conveyance and food besides the advocate fee. If the video conferencing plan succeeds, then in the future, several complainants may not need to hire an advocate at the office. One can attend the video conference on a mobile phone or a laptop from wherever one is present, either at the home, the office or while travelling in a car.”

He said that on May 18, his advocate had represented him in the case via video conferencing.

CREDAI (a real estate developers’ association) member and chief managing director, ATS Limited, Getamber Anand said, “It will reduce our advocates’ visits to the UP-Rera office. Video conferencing will be beneficial for all stakeholders.”

UP-Rera secretary Abrar Ahmed said, “On Tuesday, 31 cases are listed for Noida’s bench 2 and 30 cases for bench 1.” These will be heard via video conferencing.