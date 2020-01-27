UP students invited to study in Gujarat

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 17:35 IST

Sankalchand Patel University of Gujarat signs MoU with HBTU, Kanpur and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University, Lucknow, which will open avenues for students of both states

LUCKNOW To attract 10+2 students to study in the land of Mahatma Gandhi, a university of Gujarat has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two universities in UP.

Sankalchand Patel University, a self-finance university in Gujarat on Monday signed a pact with Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University, Lucknow, which will open avenues for students of both states along with exchange programme and collaborative research work.

“Gujarat, being home to some of the oldest universities of the country, has always maintained dedicated focus on education whilst also establishing itself as an industry-oriented state,” said Kaushik Patel, minister of revenue in Gujarat government, addressing the media.

“Gujarat is a leading state of India in terms of education, innovation and economic growth. This has happened as a result of implementing successful models for socio-economic growth, which have consistently set new benchmarks in the fields of governance, investment promotion, and infrastructure development among many others,” he said.

HBTU vice-chancellor Narendra Bahadur Singh said, “Students of both the institutions will benefit from each other’s experiences.”

V-C of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University, Mahrukh Mirza said, “Not just academic, students will stand to learn about each other’s culture and festivals also.”

Sankalchand Patel University V-C VK Srivastava said, “Our university offers career-oriented programmes for students who seek academic excellence, personal growth, and professional success. The MoU will open floodgate of opportunities and new avenues for students of both states.”

For Study in Gujarat (SIG) programme, 22 best universities either in terms of academic performance, research or placements, have been selected as partners. These universities are closely related to industries, which make them truly professional, industry-oriented and research-focused, said Patel.

These universities offer programmes at the levels of diploma, under- graduate, post-graduate and doctorate, providing a plethora of options to students to pursue their interests. The state also has three institutes of national importance, selected by the ministry of human resource development for their consistent delivery of quality education.

Moreover, some premier autonomous institutes have been given control to evaluate their degrees, the Gujarat minister said.