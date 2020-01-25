UP tableau highlights our composite culture

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:07 IST

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government tableau, which will be part of the parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Republic Day, contains glimpses of Kashi’s cultural heritage along with the crystalline current of the holy Ganga. It also recreates the ‘Sufiana’ character of Deva Sharif in Barabanki.

Themed as ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’, the fulcrum of the tableau will be Kashi, the icon of India’s ‘sanatan’ culture.

“The platform has been decorated with musical instruments, which are a symbol of India’s classical music, while the lower part of the platform will show the serene current of the Ganga and the ever-flowing culture of this ancient religious place,” said an official with UP information department.

The tableau will have replicas of luminaries like Shahnai player Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan, table maestro Pandit Samta Prasad (Gudai Maharaj) and singing queen Vidushi Girija Devi -- who took musical tradition of Kashi to a new height. Artistes performing kathak on the tableau will provide it a vibrant look.

Behind the artistes performing kathak, there will be replicas of Sant Kabir and Sant Ravidas, who gave a distinguished identity to the sant tradition of Kashi.

In its rear, one will get an opportunity to have a feel of the famous Dewa Sharif of Barabanki, which will highlight the ‘Sufiyana’ character and composite culture of the state.

Besides, on both sides of the tableau artistes will be seen performing various cultural activities of the state.