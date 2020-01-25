Upgraded CETP in Taloja may reduce pollution

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Taloja has completed the work of upgrading the common effluent treatment plant (CETP).

The work got over a week ago and with the upgraded CETP already operational, industrial water will now be treated before it is released.

Nikhil Wankhede, superintendent engineer of MIDC, said, “The work of upgrading the CETP is done. It can now treat 10 mld of waste. After the rest of the upgradation in another month’s time, the CETP will be able to treat an additional 12 mld waste water.” MIDC is upgrading the CETP at a cost of ₹80 crore. While 25% cost will be borne by MIDC, industries have paid 20%, 5% by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the rest has been funded by the central government.

The CETP can now treat only 12mld of waste water against the 23 mld waste generated by industrial units. Once the plant is fully functional, it will be able to treat 23 mld waste. Even with the CETP upgradation, residents living in Taloja are still plagued by pollution.

Release of toxic gases and untreated water into creeks at MIDC Taloja has been a persistent issue for many years.

“The release of chemicals, especially during night, continues and our complaints have fallen on deaf ears,” said Sunil Satai, 45, a Roadpali resident.

“It is important to control industrial air pollution. Foul smell of dead marine life because of untreated effluents which flow into has been a health hazard for residents,” said Satai.

Kharghar, Roadpali, Panvel, Taloja and 12 villages in the vicinity of Taloja have been facing pollution-related problems.

Anant Harshvardhan, regional officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), said, “Directives have been given to industrial units to check chemical discharge. We are also monitoring them. Once air quality monitoring meters are installed, we will be able to take other measures depending on findings,” said Harshvardhan.

Corporator and activist Arvind Mahatre filed a case against industrial pollution in National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2017.

Mahatre said, “The industries have been releasing untreated waste water into Kasadi river at night.”

He has also written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that treated water should not be wasted and should be used by industries.

“MIDC has claimed that they have got machinery to further treat the treated water. So why waste thousands of liters of water,” he said.