UPPSC rolls up sleeves for quickest PCS interviews

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:53 IST

These days, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is busy conducting interviews of successful candidates of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam (Mains)-2017, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-2017.

The interviews, which began on September 16, will conclude on September 30—making it the quickest interview round ever to be conducted by the commission.

During the fortnight, the UPPSC has scheduled interviews of all 2,029 eligible candidates and to wrap up the exercise as early as possible, it has decided to conduct the interviews by the panel of experts even on Sundays, UPPSC secretary Jagdish said.

Officials say that the tightly packed interview schedule, quickest in history, is aimed at declaring the final result of PCS-2017 before conducting the PCS (Mains)-2018 that is set to be held from October 18.

This will allow those candidates, who have qualified for the PCS (Mains)-2018 to skip it if they taste success in PCS-2017, saving energy and effort, both of the candidates as well as that of UPPSC, officials maintain.

The provincial civil services aspirants recently met UPPSC chairman Prabhat Kumar and demanded that the commission declare PCS-2017 final results before conducting PCS (Mains)-2018. The UPPSC chairman has assured them in this regard.

PCS-2017 has total of 676 posts of 27 different types including 22 posts of deputy collector, 90 posts of deputy superintendent of police, 97 posts of block development officer and 114 posts of naib tehsildar among others.

There are two types of posts in PCS-2017 for which there are no interviews.

Jagdish said that there will be no interviews for the post of district horticulture officer class 2 (Grade 1) and district horticulture officer class 2 (Grade 2) as the provision of interviews has been done away with in the recruitment of these posts.

“Selections to these posts will be done on the basis of the written exams itself,” he added.

The PCS (Mains)-2017 results were declared on September 7, 2018, almost 14 months after the exams. PCS (preliminary)-2017 was held on September 24, 2017, at 982 centres spread across 21 districts of the state. A total of 4,55,297 candidates were registered for the exam. Out of these 2,46,654 candidates appeared in it. The result of preliminary examination was declared on January 19, 2018. The 12,295 successful candidates appeared in the mains held at Prayagraj and Lucknow between June 18 and July 7, 2018.

If one considers the last five recruitments undertaken by the UPPSC, barring 2012, all recruitments saw interview rounds stretching over a month’s time. PCS-2012 had 345 posts on offer and the interview of 976 successful candidates were conducted from February 01 to February 28—a period of 19 days.

PCS-2013 for recruitment to 654 posts of 21 types was held between February 3 and March 26, 2015 while the interviews of PCS-2014 for 579 posts of 21 types of posts for 1870 eligible candidates were held between July 1 and August 11, 2015. Likewise, interviews for 530 posts of 27 different types of PCS-2015 for 1,578 eligible candidates were held between December 22, 2015 and February 24, 2016. Similarly, interviews for PCS-2016’s 633 posts of 26 different types for 1935 eligible candidates were also held between December 10, 2018 and January 24, 2019.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 16:53 IST