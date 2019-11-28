UPSRTC buses for Purvanchal to operate from new station

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:00 IST

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) board on Thursday decided to acquire LDA land at Kamta in the city on 90 years’ lease for establishing a bus station.

About 500 buses for Purvanchal region will operate from this station, beginning January 1. This will help decongest the city and reduce pollution, said officials.

“The Board has approved the policy of hiring high-end buses (Volvo/Scania),” said Raj Shekhar, MD, UPSRTC.

Hundred new Volvo/Scania buses would be inducted into the fleet in 6 months. They will be operated on ‘high demand’ and ‘high load factor routes, he said.

To make UPSRTC services more effective, productive and efficient, the Board in principle agreed to implement the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) over the next one year. It will make the organisation more professional and help in digitally monitoring and improving services, said Raj Shekhar.

The UPSRTC will also introduce Android electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) on all its buses over the next six months. The ETMs will handle tickets bought through cash as well as credit, debit and smart cards.

Around 15,000 ETM machines will be inducted in the next 3 to 6 months. The move will also help in data collection, the MD said.

TELESCOPIC FARE SYSTEM

*The board also approved a policy to offer a “telescopic fare system” under which those travelling long distances would pay less than they do now.

*It will be implemented first on a few routes in a three-month trial. If the system works, all long-distance routes will be covered.