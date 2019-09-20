UPSRTC to join hands with IIM-L

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:12 IST

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow will join hands for the study and implementation of best practices in running the government-owned corporation.

Giving this information here on Friday, UPSRTC managing director Raj Shekhar said the corporation had tied up with an IIM-L team to conduct a case study on ‘enhancing passenger safety and improving the passenger services’.

Ksitij Awasthi, head of the strategic management at IIM-Lucknow, will lead the case study.

“In the first phase, a team of four students of IIM-Lucknow will study in detail the existing provisions for passenger safety and passenger services in Uttar Pradesh. This team will study four regions of Uttar Pradesh (west UP, east UP, Central UP and Bundelkhand) for assessing the present scenario and to suggest the best possible (practices),” the MD said.

In the second phase, he added, the team comprising four members would study the best practices of the state road transport corporations of other states s with a view to replicating the same in the UPSRTC.

“The time schedule for the case study and presentation of the final report is three months. The report will be submitted to the UPSRTC in December 2019, after which the corporation will take necessary action,” Shekhar said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 20:12 IST