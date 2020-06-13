Use social media for dissemination of govt policies: Jai Ram to party functionaries

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday exhorted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries to make effective use of social media in countering the opposition’s evil propaganda against the Centre and state government.

He was addressing a virtual rally of Palampur block from Shimla through video conferencing.

Thakur said that despite being a country with a population of over 135 crores, India has reported only 8,500 Covid-19 deaths as compared to over 4.30 lakh deaths in 15 most developed countries of the world having a collective population of 142 crores.

He said that this was possible due to the prompt decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to effectively tackle the situation.

“All the party functionaries should effectively use the social media to disseminate policies and programmes of the Centre and state government counter the evil propaganda of the opposition parties,” said Thakur.

“The state government is striving hard to come out of this crisis. A stimulus package of ₹20 lakh crore announced by the Centre would go a long way in reviving the economy of the country as well as the state,” said the chief minister.

Effective measures taken to revive Covid-hit economy: CM

SHIMLA: The state government has taken effective steps and launched various schemes to revive the Covid-hit economy, Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

He was addressing a virtual rally of party functionaries of Dharampur block through video conferencing.

CM said that 5.90 lakh eligible women in the state have been benefitted under Jan Dhan Yojana while under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, ₹2000 each was transferred in the accounts of farmers.

He said that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to launch ‘one nation one ration card’ scheme to provide ration at subsidised rates from fair price shops anywhere in the country.

The ₹ 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Union government would help bring the country’s economy back on track and provide relief to the people, said Thakur.

“People not only generously donated towards the HP Covid fund and PM CARES, but also provided food, ration and face masks to the needy and the poor,” said Thakur.

He said that BJP workers also played a major role in sensitising people regarding the importance of social distancing to thwart the spread of the virus.

“The state government has effectively fought the Covid-19 pandemic and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the active case finding campaign launched by the state government, and asked other states to emulate Himachal,” he said.

He said that although the state has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, people need not worry as patients have been placed in institutional quarantine or home quarantine.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said that under the leadership of the PM, the Centre effectively tackled the Covid-19 pandemic.