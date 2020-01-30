USIBC approaches UP minister

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 21:50 IST

LUCKNOW: US India Business Council (USIBC), the body that advocates expanding of economic and security relationship between India and the United States, has approached UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh, inviting him at the Defence Expo 2020 to get his perspective on the opportunities that exist in the US-India defence ties.

Nisha Biswal, president US-India Business Council, in a letter to the minister, stated the minister’s advice would help the mission identify future areas of US-India defence cooperation and would ensure that these ties remain the defining relationship of the 21st century.

The delegation from USIBC comprises senior executives from Lockheed Marrin, Bocking General Atomics, Northrop, Grumman, L3 Harris Corporation, Telephonics, Raytheon, Textron, BAE Systems and others.