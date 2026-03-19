New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of the Gujarat government challenging the high court's order granting bail to a 23-year-old boy involved in the 2025 Vadodara car crash case in which one woman was killed while nine others were injured. Vadodara car crash: SC dismisses Gujarat govt's plea against bail to accused

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and N V Anjaria refused to interfere with the bail of the boy, who was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

The bench noted that he has served nine months in jail and the act was not deliberate and voluntary.

Advocate Swati Ghildiyal, appearing for the state government, vehemently opposed the grant of bail and argued that the accused had taken drugs and caused three collisions.

She said after the third collision, the boy came out of the car and shouted "another round, another round. He had absolutely no remorse".

Ghildiyal said that the accused was a danger to society and was a drug addict, and there was another FIR against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

She further contended that the high court granted bail only on the ground that he is 23 years old and that the incident happened under the influence of drugs.

"How can consuming drugs be held in his favour?" she told the bench, adding that the accused was booked under section 105 part II of the BNS entailing punishment up to 10 years.

The bench, while pointing to the high court's order, said 23 years of age was a relevant consideration and the act was not deliberate or voluntary.

Ghildiyal said when one drives a car after consuming drugs, knowledge of presumed danger to human life is implied, and hence, section 105 BNS is attracted.

The top court, however, did not agree with her contention and dismissed the appeal filed by the state government against the December 22 order of the high court granting bail to the accused.

On March 14 last year, a woman was killed on the spot and nine others sustained injuries when a speeding car driven by the 23-year-old law student crashed into their two-wheelers in Gujarat's Vadodara city.

The accident occurred near Muktanand crossroads in the Karelibaug area following which the driver, Rakshit Ravish Chorasiya, was arrested.

The deceased woman has been identified as Hemali Patel, who was riding her scooter at the time of the accident.

Chorasiya, who originally hails from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, was a law student living in a PG accommodation in the city.

Chorasiya, who appeared incoherent after the accident, kept shouting, "Another round? Another round?" A video shows Chorasiya getting thrashed by bystanders, who subsequently handed him over to the police.

In the CCTV footage accessed by the media, the speeding car can be seen hitting two scooters, knocking down the riders and dragging them along before coming to a halt.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.