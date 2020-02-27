e-paper
Vaibhav Krishna ‘expose’: SIT submits findings to state govt

cities Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow: A special investigation team (SIT) led by officiating director general of police HC Awasthi, has submitted its report to the state government concerning a secret report suspended former Gautam Budh Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna sent to the state government. Krishna had alleged corruption in transfers and postings of police officers and had accused five IPS officials and some private persons in November last year.

A senior police official privy to the development said the report was submitted to the state government on Monday. He said the SIT has recommended action against two of the five IPS officers and disciplinary action against others. He however refused to divulge further details.

Krishna had accused five IPS officers — Ajay Pal Sharma, Himanshu Kumar, Sudhir Kumar Singh, Ganesh Prasad Saha and Rajeev Narayan Mishra — of corruption. Krishna had leaked the secret report to the media after a compromising video went viral on January 1.

The state government placed Krishna under suspension on January 9 after an initial enquiry found him responsible of violation of the All India Service Conduct Rules by leaking the secret report. However, he had trigged a controversy by alleging the role of the same officers behind making the video featuring him viral. He had initially claimed that the video was morphed, but a forensic examination confirmed it was not doctored.

The state government had formed the SIT to probe allegations mentioned in the report by Krishna. The SIT constituted was chaired by HC Awasthi, who was then vigilance director, and it comprises two others members including IG special task force (STF) Amitabh Yash and managing director of UP Jal Nigam Vikas Gothwal.

