Valerian D’Souza, emeritus bishop of Pune, no more

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:59 IST

PUNE: Reverend Valerian D’Souza, emeritus bishop of Pune passed away at the age of 86 due to a prolonged illness.

D’Souza was admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Hadapsar since February 18. He took his last breathe on February 25 at around 11.15 pm in the hospital while undergoing treatment. The funeral will be held on Thursday at the Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, Pune at 11.30 am, a release from Bishop’s House said.

Born in Pune on October 3, 1933, D’Souza studied at St Vincent’s High School and later on completed his graduation in Bachelor of Science from the Nowrosjee Wadia College. He obtained a licentiate in Philosophy at the Papal Seminary in Pune and studied theology at the Jesuit-run faculty Sankt George, Frankfurt, Germany. In 1961 he was ordained as priest and on September 25, 1977, he was ordained as the Bishop of ‘Poona by Cardinal Valerian Gracias’.

In 2009 he stepped down and was succeeded by Bishop Thomas Dabre. Since then, he has held the title of Bishop Emeritus.

In his tribute, Bishop Dabre said, even after his retirement, he continued to preach retreats in India and he visited the Diocese of Eichstatt for Pastoral ministry. He was actively involved in pastoral ministry in the Diocese of Poona till his death. He was known as ‘Singing Bishop’ who communicated God’s Word in song; himself playing the guitar. His sense of humour and joy in the Lord touched the hearts of people.”