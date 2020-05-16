e-paper
Vashi APMC markets to open in phases from Monday

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 22:23 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Vashi APMC markets, which have been shut since May 11, will reopen from May 18 in phases and with restrictions. The market was sanitised during the shutdown and health check-ups were conducted on around 6,000 APMC workers, traders and transporters.

Shivaji Daund, Konkan divisional commissioner, said, “Of the five wholesale markets at APMC, the vegetables, grains and spices markets will open on Monday. On Thursday, the fruit and onion-potato markets will open.”

APMC markets had been shut after a number of Covid-19 cases were reported in Navi Mumbai due to the crowding at the market.

Daund said, “Only 150 vehicles will be allowed in the vegetable market, 300 vehicles in the grains market and 200 vehicles in spices market per day.” He added they are developing an online system to enable traders to sell produce to retailers.

