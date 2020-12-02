e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / VAT assessment notices: Traders in Ludhiana demand OTS policy

VAT assessment notices: Traders in Ludhiana demand OTS policy

The protesting traders said that in the last week of October, the state government had announced that the policy will be notified in a week. But, it has still not been done.

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Members of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal protesting in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Members of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal protesting in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
         

The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal organised a protest march against the state government in Field Ganj area on Tuesday evening for its failure to notify a one-time settlement (OTS) policy to resolve VAT assessment cases from 2012 to 2016.

The protesting traders said that in the last week of October, the state government had announced that the policy will be notified in a week. But, it has still not been done.

State general secretary of the beopar mandal, Sunil Mehra, and district president, Arvinder Singh Makkar, said traders are already reeling under losses and the government and sales tax department are further harassing them during this time of crisis.

Mehra said around 70,000 notices have been served to VAT assesses in Punjab, of which 23,000 are in Ludhiana.

“A state-level meeting of the beopar mandal will be held in Amritsar on December 13. If the government fails to notify the policy by then, state-level protests will be held. If the Congress government continues to harass traders, they will lose our support in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections,” Mehra said.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In