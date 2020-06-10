Vehicle theft in Thane on the rise during lockdown

cities

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:09 IST

With most vehicles parked for days on the road during the lockdown, motor vehicle theft in the Thane Police commissionerate is on the rise. Thefts were reported in seven police stations in Thane on Monday after the victims realised that their vehicles were stolen, the day the lockdown was eased.

Thane Police public relations officer, Sukhda Narkar said, “The cases of motor vehicle theft are on the rise since Monday when people started going out for work. Our teams in respective police stations are investigating the cases and trying to nab the accused soon. Meanwhile, we have asked all residents to park their bikes inside the society.”

In Shil-Daighar jurisdiction, Kishor Taware, 35, filed a complaint after someone stole his car, which was parked outside the society. The complainant had not checked on his vehicle for the last four days, due to the lockdown situation.

Mumbra police registered a case against an unknown person for stealing a scooter belonging to Rakib Sarvar, 23, on Sunday night. Sarvar had parked his scooter outside the building gate near Amrutnagar.

In Ambernath, Shivaji Nagar police registered a case of bike theft. The complainant Ganesh Gadekar, 38, parked his bike outside a closed restaurant while he attended to some work. When he returned half an hour later, his bike was not there.

In Badlapur (East), another scooter, which was parked inside the building compound, was stolen on Sunday night.

Under the Ulhasnagar police jurisdiction, two complainants were filed by vehicle owners whose two-wheelers were stolen from outside a shop and a society building respectively. Wagale Estate police station also received a complaint of a scooter being stolen on Sunday.