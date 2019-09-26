Vehicles submerged, cattle washed away in Pune’s heavy downpour

cities

PUNE: An extraordinarily large number of two and four wheelers- with area residents estimating as high as 2,000- were found submerged in the water-logged areas of Sahakarnagar and Dandekar Bridge in west Pune. There was heavy water logging in the homes in the Ambil Odha area of Sahakarnagar and surrounding areas.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram declared a holiday for schools but the message had not reached many schools and parents and children were seen boarding school buses in various localities.

The heavy rains and waterlogging over Wednesday night resulted in the collapse of the retaining wall of the Ambil Odha nala and water started spreading out in many housing societies in the Sahakarnagar area.

Most of the homes were filled with water and dirt as of 9 am and the area residents were trying to get help from the authorities. Massive crowds of alarmed people affected by the waterlogging had gathered in various parts of the city. Citizens complained that no help was forthcoming from the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The Treasurer Park Co-operative Housing Society with about 400 flats had its entire underground parking submerged in the water. Abhishek Khole a resident said, “From 9 pm onwards the water level started rising on the roads and later in the night, the flow was enormous. I saw many two wheelers flowing in the Nala.”

Nearly 25 cows of the Shree Dugdhalay Dairy farms in Sahakarnagar were found washed away in the heavy flow of. “There is not a single cow left in our cowshed. All of them have drowned away and died. The water came so fast that we couldn’t do anything to rescue them,” said Amit Aurange owner of the Dairy farm which is located behind the Gajana Maharaj Math Chowk in Sahakarnagar area.

