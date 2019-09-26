At least 7 dead after unusually heavy rain in Pune; schools and colleges shut

pune

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:59 IST

At least seven people have died in rain-related incidents in Pune after unusually heavy downpour lashed the city since late Wednesday night. The rainfall stopped in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Thursday, reports ANI.

Pune district collector Navalkishore Ram ordered school closure in Pune and adjoining talukas of Purandar, Bhor, Baramati and Haveli.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies from three different areas of the city. Five bodies were recovered from Parvati- Aranyeshwar area, one body was found inside a car found floating in flood water on Singhnad Road and another was found in a canal in Sahakarnagar.

According to fire brigade officials, five people died when a compound wall collapsed in Tangewali colony. Water overflowing from a nearby canal caused the wall to collapse. At least 3-4 people are still missing in the incident.

Two of the five people who died in the wall collapse incident were identified as Rohit Bharat Amle, 13, and Santosh Kadam, 55. The three other casualties include two women and a 9-year-old boy.

The body inside the car was found by one of the three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The man was identified as Dattatray Girme, 52, who was in a black Honda I-Vtec car.

A female body was found by the fire brigade officials in an overflowing canal near Mahadji Shinde high school in Sahakarnagar area of Pune. Her identity could not be immediately ascertained.

At least three more incidents of wall collapse were reported since the late hours of Wednesday night, from Camp, Kothrud and Katraj areas.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 08:27 IST