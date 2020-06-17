Vendor run over by train in Thane while crossing tracks

cities

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:33 IST

A 34-year-old fish vendor died after he was run over by a train while crossing the railway tracks between Kalwa and Thane stations on Tuesday at 9.15am. The police have filed an accidental death report in the case.

According to the government railway police (GRP), Kalwa resident Rizwan Abdul Shaikh was going to Mumbra for work.

Smita Dahke, senior police officer, Thane GRP, said, “The accident happened near Parsik Tunnel, when the man was crossing the railway tracks. The motor man of the train informed authorities at Thane railway station about the incident, following which his body was taken for post-mortem and his family was also informed.”