Verdict beyond understanding, says Darul Uloom V-C

  Updated: Nov 09, 2019 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mohatmim (vice-chancellor) of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Naumani expressed surprise over the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying it was beyond understanding.

“The verdict given by the court is beyond understanding in the light of clear evidences provided in the case. The case was of the title of the disputed land, but the court didn’t clear who is owner of the land,” said Mufti while interacting with media persons.

Regarding the mosque, he said it was always a property of Allah and Muslims were not the owners of the land of the mosque. “Once a mosque is built, it always remains a mosque and nobody can erase it,” he said.

He said the situation demanded that peace and harmony were ensured and appealed to his clansmen not to get involved in any controversial activities and fall into the trap of any provocation.

Mufti said question arises on the acceptance and rejection of the verdict and the stakeholders of the case were the right persons to decide future course of action.

