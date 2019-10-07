VHP holding ‘Trishul Diksha’ for youths

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST

Lucknow: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Awadh prant is holding ‘Trishul Diksha’ event in 16 districts of the region .

Around 25000 youths are being trained at ‘Shakti Kendra’ in 16 districts out of 22 of the Awadh region, of which Ayodhya is also a part.

“Our target is to train 25000 youths by organising ‘Trishul Diksha’ workshops in the Awadh region,” said Bholendra (who goes by one name), organisational secretary, Awadh region, VHP.

“Youths are being trained to go to people and apprise people about ‘love jihad’ and conversion programmes in the region. We are emphasizing on dialogue and non-violent ways to convey dangers of love jihad and conversions among the Hindu society,” said Bholendra.

In the ongoing Trishul Diksha programme, youths are being trained how to convey to people dangers of love jihad and conversions.

The VHP is also planning to constitute ‘Dharma Raksha Sena’ for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the ongoing title dispute hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi –Babri Masjid case.

The apex court has set a deadline of October 17 to complete all hearings in the case. The court is likely to deliver the verdict in the decades old dispute by November 17.

The central leadership of the VHP has made it clear that its role is confined to construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“VHP will have no role to play in post-construction activities in the temple. Daily rituals (puja) will be performed by Nirmohi Akhara,” Champat Rai, VHP vice president had said at a recent meeting in Ayodhya.

The VHP is trying to bring all Hindu organisations, who are litigants in the ongoing case in Supreme Court, on a common platform .

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the Nirmohi Akhara are at loggerhead on various issues. The Nyas has been carrying out Ram Mandir movement across the country.

