e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

VHP holding ‘Trishul Diksha’ for youths

  Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST

Hindustantimes
         

HT Correspondent  

Lucknow:  The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Awadh prant is holding ‘Trishul Diksha’ event in 16 districts of the region . 

Around 25000 youths are being trained at ‘Shakti Kendra’ in 16 districts out of 22 of the Awadh region, of which Ayodhya is also a part.   

“Our target is to train 25000 youths by organising ‘Trishul Diksha’ workshops in the Awadh region,” said Bholendra (who goes by one name), organisational secretary, Awadh region, VHP.

“Youths are being trained to go to people and apprise people about ‘love jihad’ and conversion programmes in the region. We are emphasizing on dialogue and non-violent ways to convey dangers of love jihad and conversions among the Hindu society,” said Bholendra.

In the ongoing Trishul Diksha programme, youths are being trained how to convey to people dangers of love jihad and conversions.

The VHP is also planning to constitute ‘Dharma Raksha Sena’ for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the ongoing title dispute hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi –Babri Masjid case.

The apex court has set a deadline of October 17 to complete all hearings in the case. The court is likely to deliver the verdict in the decades old dispute by November 17.

The central leadership of the VHP has made it clear that its role is confined to construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“VHP will have no role to play in post-construction activities in the temple. Daily rituals (puja) will be performed by Nirmohi Akhara,” Champat Rai, VHP vice president had said at a recent meeting in Ayodhya.

The VHP is trying to bring all Hindu organisations, who are litigants in the ongoing case in Supreme Court, on a common platform .

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the Nirmohi Akhara are at loggerhead on various issues. The Nyas has been carrying out Ram Mandir movement across the country.   

 

 

  

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 08, 2019 01:39 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 08, 2019 04:03 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News