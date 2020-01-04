VHP likely to recommend Nyas as chief custodian of proposed Ram temple

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:11 IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal (central advisory committee) is all set to formally recommend the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas as chief custodian of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal is likely to make this recommendation at its meeting in Prayagraj on January 20.

At the same meeting, the VHP is also likely to announce start of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya from Ram Navmi on April 2.

This would be the first prominent meeting of Hindu saints after the Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict last year paved the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

This VHP meeting is held twice a year —in Prayagraj in January and in Haridwar in June.

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, VHP president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje, its working president Alok Kumar Upadhyay, vice president Champat Rai, general secretary Milind Parande and other will attend the meeting as will a large number of saints, including Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati.

The VHP is also likely to propose the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas as prominent member of the Trust that the Centre has to set up for construction of the Ram temple.

According to senior VHP leaders, the Nyas, headed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, is likely to get a prominent role in the trust.

“The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas is likely to get a prominent place in the Trust to be constituted by the Centre for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” a senior VHP leader said.

There are many of claimants in Ayodhya for a prominent place in the Trust. Among them, the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas is the front-runner. It was the Nyas that had spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement across the country since 1990s.

“The Centre has to decide about the Trust. We are hopeful that saints and organisations directly associated with the Ram Mandir movement will get a prominent place in the Trust,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP.

Without naming the Nyas, Sharma asserted, “the Centre has been apprised of our view point on the Trust”.

The Supreme Court in its Ayodhya title suit verdict on November 9 had directed the Centre to include Nirmohi Akhara in the Trust.

According to a VHP leader, the RSS, VHP and the representative of Ram Lalla Virajman, who was litigant in the Ayodhya title suit and was represented by Triloki Nath Pandey, have no objection to the Nyas holding a prominent place in the Trust.

Formal announcement of Trust by the Centre will expedite construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.