VHP to honour ‘kar sewaks’ for making Ram temple dream come true

Jan 17, 2020

As part of its plan to generate a mass movement akin to the one it helped create in 1992, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is all set to honour ‘kar sewaks’ who had played an active role in the demolition of Babri mosque.

VHP’s Kashi pranth — having around 25 UP districts, including Ayodhya under its purview —has also decided to felicitate kin of ‘kar sewaks’ who had ‘sacrificed’ their life in 1992 Babri mosque demolition. “The public functions to felicitate such people will be held at block and district level,” said senior VHP office-bearers. The VHP leadership is preparing a list of all such devotees in 25 UP districts.

“Their unfailing love for the Sanatan Dharam made them leave their families behind and join the movement which ended in demolition of the Babri mosque on December 6, 1992. They deserved to be felicitated now when the temple construction is all set to begin,” said a VHP office-bearer.

The Supreme Court on November 9 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in Ayodhya.

According to VHP’s Purvi Prant Sangathan Mantri Ambrish Singh, much restraint was shown at the time of Supreme Court judgment as celebration at that time could have jeopardized peace in country.

“But now it is time to celebrate and real joyous celebrations are on cards in March and April after end of the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Ram bhakts will go to every Hindu household rendering bhajans, holding idol of Lord Ram as well as small wooden model of the proposed temple slated to come up in Ayodhya across the country. The processions would be part of forthcoming Ram Mahotsav celebrations which the VHP has been organizing every year at the beginning of Hindu New Year but this year it would be special,” he said.

As per Singh, in-charge of Eastern UP districts of VHP, struggle of kar sewaks cannot be ignored without whom the Babri mosque could not have been brought down.

He claimed the VHP had decided to organise programmes at each and every temple of the country, irrespective of its size or location during Ram Mahotsav. “Special Ram Pujan ceremonies would be organized in 3.5 lakh villages of the country where Shila Pujan was held in 1989,” he added.

VHP working president Alok Kumar Upadhyay confirmed that joyous processions as part of Ram Janmohatsav celebrations would be held nationwide between commencement of Hindu New Year (March 25) and Hanuman Jayanti (April 8).

Strategists, however, maintain that the VHP initiative was a fight back from efforts of the ruling BJP in claiming the credit for the paving the way for Ram temple construction.

VHP’s vice president Champat Rai after unveiling the proposed model of Ram temple in the Magh Mela-2020 in Prayagraj had also said that VHP had waged a long struggle for construction of Ram temple and making the Hindu society strong over the years and role of Ram Bhakts in the struggle can never be forgotten.

VHP’s Prayagraj district unit office-bearer Ashwani Mishra said the list of ‘kar sewaks’ from Prayagraj and neighbouring districts was being prepared in earnest.