Monday, Aug 26, 2019

Video goes viral: Youth thrashed by crowd for ‘harassing’ girl

  Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:38 IST

Hindustantimes
         

A video of a crowd thrashing a youth, who allegedly harassed a girl during a bus ride from Mawana to Brahmapuri area, went viral on social media here on Monday.

“A girl was on board a bus from Mawana. As she got off at a bus stop on Delhi Road in Brahmapuri, she informed her parents that a man sitting next to him was trying to molest her and touched her inappropriately. The girl’s relatives caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the cops,” said Ajay Sahni, SSP.

However, the SSP denied claims that the crowd beat up the accused. He said: “The circle officer reached the spot and arrested the accused.”

On August 24, a man died in Dikoli village of Mawana after he was beaten up by six men who suspected him to be a thief. A complaint was lodged by the victim’s brother and the accused were arrested the same day.

Another such incident took place on August 25, when a crowd attacked a young man in Shahjahanpur area of Kithore suspecting him to be child lifter. He, however, managed to escape with the help of locals and cops. A video of this incident also went viral. On basis of the video, eight accused were arrested on Monday. - Utkarsha Tyagi

 

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 19:38 IST

