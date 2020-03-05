e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Vidyarthi Griha’s TEDx event takes the leap to understand tomorrow, today

Vidyarthi Griha’s TEDx event takes the leap to understand tomorrow, today

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune The TEDx event, conducted by the TED club of Pune Vidyarthi Griha’s College of Engineering and Technology, was held on February 29 at Patrakar Bhavan from 10am to 4pm.

‘Take the Leap’ was the theme for the event.

The event commenced with an outstanding performance by percussionists Greg Ellis and Nitin Satav. 

Achyut Godbole’s talk described how mankind has evolved and how one must innovate to thrive in the modern age.

He spoke on how technology affects daily lives and the multiple factors driving it.

Abhiram Joshi talked on how virtual reality plays an important role in advancing technology.

Joshi also talked on how VR can be used in education, and how it would improve teaching methods. 

Saransh Sharma, a “digital nomad”, spoke about living in the digital age without possessions and being self-sufficient. He also expanded on open source technology involving blockchain. 

Gaurav Sangtani talked about how new technologies like AI and neural networks are influencing education.

The event ended with stand-up comedian Manraj Singh lighting up the auditorium with some sparkling humour.

Hindustan Times was media partner for the event.

.

top news
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
UK court rejects fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s fifth bail plea
UK court rejects fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s fifth bail plea
Maharashtra prepares for Coronavirus threat, with launch of two 24X7 helplines
Maharashtra prepares for Coronavirus threat, with launch of two 24X7 helplines
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Cybercriminals are riding on ‘coronavirus’ search interest to target users
Cybercriminals are riding on ‘coronavirus’ search interest to target users
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities