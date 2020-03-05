Vidyarthi Griha’s TEDx event takes the leap to understand tomorrow, today

cities

Pune The TEDx event, conducted by the TED club of Pune Vidyarthi Griha’s College of Engineering and Technology, was held on February 29 at Patrakar Bhavan from 10am to 4pm.

‘Take the Leap’ was the theme for the event.

The event commenced with an outstanding performance by percussionists Greg Ellis and Nitin Satav.

Achyut Godbole’s talk described how mankind has evolved and how one must innovate to thrive in the modern age.

He spoke on how technology affects daily lives and the multiple factors driving it.

Abhiram Joshi talked on how virtual reality plays an important role in advancing technology.

Joshi also talked on how VR can be used in education, and how it would improve teaching methods.

Saransh Sharma, a “digital nomad”, spoke about living in the digital age without possessions and being self-sufficient. He also expanded on open source technology involving blockchain.

Gaurav Sangtani talked about how new technologies like AI and neural networks are influencing education.

The event ended with stand-up comedian Manraj Singh lighting up the auditorium with some sparkling humour.

