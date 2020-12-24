e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Vigil up as farmers snap power supply to telecom towers in Faridkot

Vigil up as farmers snap power supply to telecom towers in Faridkot

Senior superintendent of police Swarndeep Singh said PCR teams will be keeping a vigil in areas where the towers are located to ensure this.

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
         

After members of farmer unions snapped power supply to telecom towers of a private corporate house in Araian Wala and Bhana villages of Faridkot, police have been asked to talk to the agitators and ensure that mobile connectivity is not affected.

“Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws had disrupted power supply to Jio’s telecom towers and locked it. This may lead to problems for students taking online lessons from home due to the pandemic. Exams are round the corner and any disruption would have an impact on their studies,” said additional director general of police (ADGP, law and order) Ishwar Singh while asking the district police to persuade farmers to stop such disruptions.

Senior superintendent of police Swarndeep Singh said special instructions have been issued to the district police to ensure that power supply to telecom towers continue. “PCR teams will be keeping a vigil in areas where the towers are located to ensure this,” he added.

top news
After joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari called ‘traitor’ in hometown by TMC
After joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari called ‘traitor’ in hometown by TMC
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
First tigress tranquilized, radio-collared for translocation to Rajaji Tiger Reserve
First tigress tranquilized, radio-collared for translocation to Rajaji Tiger Reserve
UK identifies new South African coronavirus variant, tightens lockdown
UK identifies new South African coronavirus variant, tightens lockdown
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Covid update: 2nd new virus variant reaches UK; India-Russia summit cancelled
Covid update: 2nd new virus variant reaches UK; India-Russia summit cancelled
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In