Haryana health minister gets trial dose of indigenous Covid vaccine

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 02:58 IST

Haryana health minister Anil Vij was on Friday successfully administered a trial dose of indigenous coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, at the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment under the observation of a team of doctors.

In order to quell doubts and apprehension about the potential vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Vij had announced to volunteer to take the trial dose. Vij said if the trials end in time, the vaccine would be available for the public at the earliest.

“It is a matter of great pride for us that to fight the infection, an Indian company is making the vaccine. The first two phases of the trial have been successful and the third phase has started in which the vaccine will be tested on 25,800 people across the country,” Vij added.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “A well-equipped ICU facility was set up in the emergency area and a team of doctors was deputed to tackle any exigency. A medical team from PGIMS, Rohtak, including nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, had come to administer the vaccine.”

“He (Vij) was kept under strict observation for an hour, during which his vitals remained within normal limit and he experienced no discomfort,” the doctor added.

Vij said anyone can become a volunteer by contacting the helpline number 941-644-7071 or sending an e-mail to snoh.covid19@gmail.com.

3,104 fresh cases, 25 more deaths in Haryana

Haryana on Thursday registered a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases with 3,104 people testing positive for the infection and 25 succumbing to the deadly virus.

With the fresh cases and casualties, the total number of infections in the state rose to 2,12,355 and the death toll to 2,138. According to the state health department’s daily bulletin, of the fresh cases -- the highest single-day spike so far -- more than half of these were reported from the worst-hit Faridabad (881 cases) and Gurugram (793) districts, which fall in the National Capital Region.

(With inputs from PTI)