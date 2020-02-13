Vij orders suspension of SHO, 5 others for carrying loaded weapons

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:57 IST

State home minister Anil Vij on Thursday paid a surprise visit at Civil lines police station and ordered suspension of six cops for carrying loaded weapons.

The suspended cops are station house officer (SHO) Naresh Chand, Munshi Virender and four unidentified cops, who are posted at the same police station.

As per information, Vij was on his way to Maharishi Dayanand University after taking part in grievances meeting here when he stopped at Civil lines police station for an impromptu inspection.

Home minister inspected the register and other documents and found irregularities in them. He found two loaded carbons and a pistol at the police station.

While talking to media, Vij said that people had complained that the cops were carrying loaded weapons and they were not submitting the same in treasury.

“I found two loaded carbons and a pistol in an Almirah. If someone triggers the weapon, it could lead to an accident. I have ordered an inquiry and superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Handa has been assigned to investigate the matter”, he said.

The home minister said that the SHO has been working independently by ignoring rules and regulations.

“He had not lodged many FIRs and failed to initiate investigation in many registered cases. We have taken all these documents along with us and a strict action will be initiated against these cops,” he added.