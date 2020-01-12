e-paper
Vij suspends Jind doctor for slapping patient's father

Vij suspends Jind doctor for slapping patient’s father

Jan 12, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
ROHTAK
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Sunday ordered suspension of a doctor, Ramsneh Kharb, posted at the civil hospital in Jind after his video of slapping an infant’s father went viral on social media.

While talking to mediapersons in Ambala, Vij said he came across a video wherein a doctor posted at the government hospital in Jind slapped a man after he asked for his one-month-old son’s treatment.

“I had asked the director general of health to suspend the doctor after he misbehaved with a patient’s father,” Vij added.

A doctor, who sought to remain anonymous, said the case date backs to January 9 when Chaju Ram, a resident of Uchana village in Jind district, had brought his newborn, Vihan, to the hospital.

“Ramsneh Kharb, a doctor posted in the emergency unit of civil hospital, referred the boy to the special newborn care unit (SNCU), but medicos there sent him back to the emergency unit,” he added.

“The viral video shows that after coming back from SNCU, Chaju Ram asked Dr Kharb for his son’s treatment and the doctor claimed that other doctors were not picking up his phone,” he further said.

In the video, Chaju Ram can be seen asking the accused doctor to reveal the names of those who were not picking up his phone.

The video also shows Dr Kharb taunting Chaju Ram and saying “you are not a DC to whom I am authorised to tell everything”.

Following that, Dr Kharb slaps the boy’s father, the video purportedly shows.

