Vikram Tyagi abduction case: NHRC notices issued to UP Police, seeks action-taken report

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:09 IST

The National Human Rights’ Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report from the Uttar Pradesh police chief within four weeks in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged abduction of 36-year-old Raj Nagar Extension resident Vikram Tyagi in June.

Tyagi, a project director with a realty firm, went missing on the night of June 26 under mysterious circumstance. A day later, his car was found in Muzaffarnagar district, about 100kms from Ghaziabad, with blood stains inside. After the Ghaziabad police began investigation, the case was transferred to the UP special task force (STF) in July following protests from the family.

The petition with the NHRC was filed by lawyer Vishnu Kumar Gupta.

“Since I also live in the same locality, I saw his family deeply disturbed by the incident. As there has been no progress, I decided to move the NHRC. In my petition I have sought monitoring of the case by additional director general (Meerut zone) and if there is no result within a time frame, the case should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” said Gupta. “Vikram has small children and his family still has no clue about his whereabouts.”

Tyagi’s family suspects that he may have been a victim of a robbery. However, all attempts to trace Tyagi or any suspected gang behind the incident has not yielded any results.

The NHRC on Thursday directed: “Transmit a copy of the complaint to the concerned authority calling for a report within four weeks. In case, the report is not received within the stipulated time, the Commission shall be constrained to invoke coercive process u/s 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 for personal appearance of the concerned authority.”

Tyagi’s abduction case was lodged at Sihani Gate police station and officials said that apart from UP STF, teams from Ghaziabad police were also aiding investigation.

“We have no leads on his whereabouts," said Sanjay Tyagi, Vikram Tyagi’s uncle. “It seems that he could have been a victim of some carjacking or a robbery. He may have given chase to the robbers after which they held him captive and took him away. The front portion of his car was damaged which suggests that he probably crashed his car onto the vehicle of the robbers. Such incidents have often been reported from Raj Nagar Extension area. We still feel that the district police are capable to handle the case but all investigation has drawn a naught so far. In between we also moved Allahabad high court in a petition.”

The high court in its order on September 1 directed that senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad should supervise the case.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and submissions advanced by learned counsel for the parties, we direct the investigating officer of the present case to conclude the investigation of the present case and submit a police report before the magistrate concerned expeditiously preferably within a period of six months from the date of production of a copy of this order. Investigating officer is also directed to make all the efforts to recover the victim within the aforesaid period,” the court in its order, said.

Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP Ghaziabad, said that apart from the STF, they are also aiding investigation.

“We are working on some leads in the case and all efforts are being taken up in investigation. The blood that was found in victim’s car was his. A DNA test was conducted and it matched with his parents,” SSP added.

The investigation also found that a policeman had stopped Tyagi’s car at a check point in Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar district). There were allegedly two men inside who told him that they were from the police. When the policeman saw blood inside the car, he tried to stop the vehicle, but the men drove away, said a police officer.

The car was discovered 50 km from this check point. Tyagi’s family said that they have not received any ransom calls.

RK Mishra, deputy superintendent of police (UP STF), said that STF teams from Noida and Meerut are involved in the investigation of the case.

“We are scanning all active gangs in western UP but we have not found their involvement so far. Police from Ghaziabad and other districts are also helping in case investigation,” he added.

During investigation, the cops had also suspected to the role of Ashu Jaat who is allegedly involved in the abduction and murder of Greater Noida-based executive, Gaurav Chandel. Chandel was a victim of a carjacking incident and was murdered on January 7 while he was on his way home to Gaur City in Greater Noida West.

On September 5, Ashu Jaat who was absconding since the incident was traced by police in Mumbai and brought to Hapur on remand.

“We also questioned Ashu when he was brought to Hapur but his role in Vikram Tyagi’s case was not established. Tyagi’s case if one off case where things are taking time but the police is working actively to crack it,” said Praveen Kumar, inspector general (Meerut range).