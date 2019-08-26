VIP duties, religious processions are keeping Chandigarh cops busy

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:55 IST

Providing security for VIP visits, religious functions and processions besides keeping an eye on mischievous elements at examination centres and protest sites have hit Chandigarh Police’s capabilities to check and investigate crimes in the city.

According to information gathered from the police department, the city has witnessed around 7,700 VIP visits since 2014, averaging 115 per month.

“Over the years, the city has become a transit point, due to the upgrading of the local airport, for politicians visiting Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Haryana or Punjab. Every day, at least two VIPs visit the city from outside. A day hardly goes by when there is not a single visit,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity.

Although the UT police have a separate wing to deal with such visits, most of the times, personnel from the area police station have to pitch in. Also, the first respondent at a crime scene are police control room (PCR) vehicles. However, during high-profile visits, their priority is to keep vigil in the area visited by the VIP.

For example, on May 15, three armed men looted a jewellery shop in Sector 44 at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing an election rally in the neighbouring Sector 34. A PCR vehicle was stationed at a short distance from the crime spot, but to no avail. The case has not been cracked to date.

Being the capital of two states and having the desired infrastructure, the city has become a hub to conduct various competitive and recruitment examinations.

On an average, three examinations have been conducted daily this year, for which police had to provide personnel to keep an eye on mischievous elements.

In the past five-and-half years, nearly 3,500 exams were conducted in the city. In 2014, the number of exams stood at just 381, but since then the number has shot up. Up to July this year, 640 different examinations have been conducted in the city in comparison to 827 throughout 2018.

Night duties compromised

Religious functions and processions organised by various communities witness a huge footfall, necessitating police presence. In 2016, 339 such functions were held, where police had deployed personnel to ensure security and law and order. The number went up to 583 in 2017 and 506 in 2018. This year, 262 such functions have been held.

Similarly, nagar kirtans and shobha yatras held during various festivals have kept the department busy. One such event is held every two days in Chandigarh.

“It’s a herculean task to manage traffic during religious functions and processions,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity. “Moreover, frequent traffic diversions take a toll on the personnel on duty.”

Maintaining law and order at the sites of protests, strikes, dharnas and rallies also keeps the cops busy.

In the first seven months this year, police personnel were deployed at 407 such events. It means, at least two such protests were taking place in various parts of the city daily.

With such duties lined up for the day, night vigil is compromised and police presence gets limited in other key areas. Probe into heinous crimes, such as murders and rapes, are also hit.

“Without doubt these other duties affect the main components of policing, including investigations,” said deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Omvir Singh Bishnoi. “We are contemplating at least limiting the number of processions. We plan to allow only the traditional ones that have been going on in the city for the past many years. The new initiatives, especially on religious lines, will be restricted.”

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:55 IST