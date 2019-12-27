Virag academy slip as Chintamani lift the U-12 Varroc Cup

cities

Pune Chintamani Nimhan Academy chased down yet another target with ease as they extended their unbeaten streak and lifted the Varroc Cup U-12 2019 at the Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy Ground after beating Virag Academy by 9 wickets on Friday.

For the third time in four matches, Chintamani chased down a target successfully. The side restricted Virag to just 48 runs in the final, after chasing down a target of 123 in the semi-final against Club of Maharashtra.

After winning the toss and opting to field first, Chintamani did not allow Virag to score quick runs. Virag were dealt with a huge blow in the second over when their skipper, Siddharth Surgond, was dismissed by Nilam Memane, after making just one run. Surgond was his team’s highest and the tournament’s second highest run scorer with 112 runs under his name. Memane played an influential role with the ball and picked up 4 wickets in the match.

While Memane’s pacey bowling proved to be menacing, it was Samvir Mahesh’s left-arm spins which dismantled the Virag middle order. Mahesh also ended the match with 4 wickets to his name. One of those four was the crucial wicket of Samyak Sahasrabuddhe, who scored 17 runs, and was the highest run getter in his side in the final. The spinner also managed to give away just 4 runs in as many overs which also included a superb maiden over which earned him the man of the match award.

At the end of the tenth over, Virag just had 21 runs on the board, losing 4 crucial wickets in the process. The run rate remained low throughout the game as Virag were able to hit just two boundaries in their innings courtesy Sahasrabuddhe. With 3 overs left, Virag were struggling as they lost 7 wickets and scored just a total of 37 runs. Nine extras helped them cross the 40-run mark as the final wicket fell in the nineteenth over when Memane dismissed Yash Mahadik.

Chintamani skipper, Aditya Shinde, managed to keep his nerves after his strike partner, Parth Dave, was sent back to the pavilion in the first over of their innings. After getting an early wicket, Virag were unable to build on the momentum and it was Chintamani instead who piled on the pressure. Virag very nervy and complacent with their fielding and ended up gifting easy runs to Chintamani. Shinde’s calm and composed performance saw him score 33 runs off 35 deliveries.

Memane, who had already made his mark with superb bowling, partnered Shinde till the end of the match. Both batsmen took their time and did not attempt any risky strokes. With a run rate of 4.50, Chintamani wrapped the match in the eleventh over. After the game, Dnyaneshwar Jagdale, Chintamani Nimhan coach, admitted the fact that his side’s semi-final encounter was tougher than the final.

“I am quite pleased with the team’s performance, especially Aditya Shinde and his role as the captain. He leads by example. Honestly, our semi-final match was more challenging than this. Playing two matches in one day is not difficult for us because the kids train for it at the academy. I think our opponents were worn out because they are a very good side and I did not expect them to go down so easily.”

- Dnyaneshwar Jagdale, coach, Chintamani Nimhan Academy.

Results

Semi-finals

Varroc Academy ‘A’ 95 for 9 in 20 overs (Aarav Dhankude 36 (48b), Aradhya Singh 16 (28b), Chandrashekhar 2-16) lost to Virag Academy 101 for 6 in 20 overs (Siddharth Surgond 33(42b), Jaywardhan Dedge 18 (34b), Atharva Kale 2-18)

Result - Virag Academy won by 6 runs.

Club of Maharashtra 122 for 5 in 20 overs (Raj Masal 64 (42b), Adit Dongre 19 (26b), Samvir Mahesh 2-27) lost to Chintamani Nimhan Academy 123 for 2 in 18.3 overs (Aditya Shinde 66 (66b), Parth Dave 33 (29b), Raj Masal 1-21)

Result - Chintamani Nimhan Academy won by 8 wickets.

Final

Virag Academy 47 all out in 18.4 overs (Samyak Sahasrabuddhe 17 (28b), Dhruv Sawant 8 (23b), Samvir Mahesh 4-3) lost to Chintamani Nimhan Academy 48 for 1 in 10.4 overs (Aditya Shinde 33 (35b), Nilam Memane 10 (25b), Sarth Mali 1-11)

Result - Chintamani Nimhan Academy won by 9 wickets.