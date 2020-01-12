Viral video row: Two Sangrur jail inmates booked

cities

Police on have booked two inmates of the Sangrur district jail for making and uploading a video on the prison premises.

Manjit Singh of Patran in Patiala district and Amit Malik of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh are currently lodged in the Sangrur jail.

“The police have registered a case under Section 52 (A) of the Prisons Act following complaint from assistant jail superintendent. They allegedly shot a video and uploaded it on social media. The police have started investigation,” said station house officer, city police station, Pritpal Singh.

In the video shot on January 4, inmates are seen accusing jail superintendent Balwinder Singh of keeping them in a small and dirty cell. The inmates also alleged that the jail superintendent demanded ₹1.2 lakh bribe and asked them to sell ‘chitta’ (heroin).

Balwinder, however, denied allegations.

Principal Secretary (jails) R Venkat Ratnam has ordered a probe into the matter.