Visually challenged school robot scientists steal the show at FTC Indian Championship

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:48 IST

PUNE A team of visually challenged school robotic engineers, Niwant, stole the show at the recently held, inaugural, ‘FTC (First Tech Challenge) 2019 - 20 India Championship’ at the Shree Shiv Chhtrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.

Forty-seven teams from across the country, in the age group of 12-18 years, presented assembled robots on the theme of “Skystone”, based on the Star Wars movie theme of building a city in space.

Niwant made the semifinals and were awarded the ‘Judges Award for Pathbreakers’.

The Inspired Team Award was won bby BSRC Mad about Robots, a Bishop School’s Team.

The Winning Alliance Captian Award went to ‘Horcruxes’ a team made of members from robotics clubs in Pune.

First Tech Challenge is an international movement aimed at promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) education among students.

Arun Garg, who was instrumental in mentoring the team of visually-challenged students, said, “After experiencing the concept, youngsters at Niwant decided to take up the challenge, assemble a robot and practice enough to participate in this theme-based competition. It was a relentless effort in the last twwo months where these teenagers from Niwant took an extraordinary effort to assemble their robot. Of this nine-member team, almost four are fully blind and the remaining have partial vision.”

“Training them with touch and feel was a time-consuming process which required a lot of patience. Use of nuts and bolts while assembling the robot was a major challenge. Here, students of Bishop’s school jumped in and helped, creating special tools with which Team Niwant could work. For programming or coding, text to speech technology was used by them for Java programming.” he added.

Sabir Shaikh from Team Niwant said, “We had major challenges in identifying the spare parts and colour coding. Similarly the fixing of nuts and wheels was equally difficult for us. So, we spent more time at Bishops. The school was kind enough to provide their bus service for dropping us back when it used to get late finishing the work.”

Swati Mujumdar, pro-chancellor, Symbiosis Skills University, was the chief guest at the inauguration function.

Dr A D Shaligram, HoD, Electronic Science at the SPPU and Jaiprakash Dubale, state joint director for sports and youth services were also present, along with Caroline Allard, an environmentalist from Canada.

Two winning teams from the India Championship will represent India at a global championship to be held in Detroit, USA in April this year.

