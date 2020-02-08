Voter dies, heart attack suspected

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:51 IST

New Delhi: A 60-year-old voter died, possibly due to a heart attack, while he was standing in queue outside a polling booth in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar to vote in the Delhi assembly elections Saturday morning, the police said. No foul play was suspected and no case was registered in connection with the death.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said the man, identified as Nitin Bhakhru, had come to polling station 127 in Hari Nagar when the incident took place around 10am. “Bhakhru fell unconscious outside the polling station. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Purohit said.

Police said that Bhakhru lived with his family members at Nanakpura DMS Colony in Hari Nagar. He was standing in queue when he complained of chest pain to people present there.

“While some of the electors alerted the police deployed there, a couple of them called the police control room. A government vehicle parked there was used to rush him to the hospital,” a police officer said.

According to the officer, Bhakhru’s voter ID card helped them alert his family. “His body was shifted to the mortuary where an autopsy will be conducted Sunday,” he said.