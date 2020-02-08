e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Voter dies, heart attack suspected

Voter dies, heart attack suspected

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 60-year-old voter died, possibly due to a heart attack, while he was standing in queue outside a polling booth in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar to vote in the Delhi assembly elections Saturday morning, the police said. No foul play was suspected and no case was registered in connection with the death.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said the man, identified as Nitin Bhakhru, had come to polling station 127 in Hari Nagar when the incident took place around 10am. “Bhakhru fell unconscious outside the polling station. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Purohit said.

Police said that Bhakhru lived with his family members at Nanakpura DMS Colony in Hari Nagar. He was standing in queue when he complained of chest pain to people present there.

“While some of the electors alerted the police deployed there, a couple of them called the police control room. A government vehicle parked there was used to rush him to the hospital,” a police officer said.

According to the officer, Bhakhru’s voter ID card helped them alert his family. “His body was shifted to the mortuary where an autopsy will be conducted Sunday,” he said.

top news
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities