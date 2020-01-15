Wadia-BMC dispute: Thackeray steps in, services at hospitals to resume soon

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:27 IST

After chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s intervention in Wadia hospitals’ dispute with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over funding and dues on Tuesday, the management promised to resume services.

The 91-year-old hospitals – Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital – have not been admitting new patients since December, with the staff protesting to demand funding. The state on Tuesday formed a committee of representatives of the state and BMC, along with representatives of the hospital, to resolve the issues. The government has promised to pay ₹24 crore dues to the hospital and the BMC has assured it will release ₹22 crore immediately.

Thackeray convened a meeting at Mantralaya, which was attended by deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar, urban development minister Eknath Shinde, public health minister Rajesh Tope, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, Wadia Group chairman Nusli Wadia, representatives of the Hospitals and officials from the departments concerned.

While directing the Wadia management to resume services immediately, Thackeray promised the employees that their jobs would be protected. The committee has also been asked to look into allegations of irregularities by the hospital management related to the salaries of the employees and additional beds in the hospital, among others. The committee has been directed to submit the report in 10 days.

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of the two hospitals, said, “As soon as we receive the grant, all services will resume.”

She, however, refused to comment on the allegations levelled by the civic body about the irregularities by the management. “The matter is sub-judice. I cannot comment on the issue,” she said.

Mumbai mayor Pednekar said the committee will look into all issues. The administration of the hospitals claimed the BMC and the state government owed them ₹229 crore in dues over the past few years. Civic officials alleged that as per their internal records 10-14 doctors and office-bearers were drawing salaries from both the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the standing committee of the BMC ordered the administration to release ₹22 crore without any delay.

Chairman Yashwant Jadhav said, “We discussed the issue in detail. Many employees did not receive salary for the last month. We have given orders to the administration to release the amount immediately.”

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in BMC, said, “There were many queries which the hospital administration had to address. So we did not release the entire amount.”

According to BMC, it had given the land to Wadia trust for running around 120-bed hospital in 1926 on the condition that it will have 50 per cent of the total beds for the poor and for those belonging to the family of mill workers.