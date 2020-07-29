Waive off unjustified power bills or MNS will be forced to intervene, Raj Thackeray tells cousin and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

cities

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 01:11 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has warned his cousin and chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray to rein in electricity companies which are sending exorbitant bills to citizens or else his party will be compelled to intervene in the issue.

Raj Thackeray has asked the CM to intervene urgently in the matter and waive off the unreasonable hike in the bills as neither MNS nor the citizens will “tolerate the injustice”.

Raj said that the bills issued by various power companies such as BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) and Mahavitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) as well as private entities have shocked the consumers, who are facing the brunt of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“This tantamounts to looting of citizens. Due to the lockdown, commercial places were closed and yet the bills issued for them are exorbitant. As it is this lockdown has drained the economy and many businesses have shut down. Salaries are either not given or there are huge pay cuts. People have lost their jobs, and in such an atmosphere of turbulence, where there is no ray of hope in sight, these unreasonable bills are a further attack on the vulnerable citizens,” said Raj Thackeray in his letter to his cousin.

The letter is seen as the warning as despite its depleted strength, the MNS still holds relevance in some urban pockets. Raj Thackeray is also seen to be raking in the issue to garner the support of citizens who are infuriated owing to the exorbitant bills.

“The state should issue an order regarding this issue to Mahavitaran and BEST and other government undertakings. Also, private electric companies need to be firmly directed to stop this unjustified conduct, otherwise we will be compelled to deal with them,” he warned in the letter.