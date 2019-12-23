‘Want Himachal’s youngsters to be job providers, instead of job seekers’

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 14:34 IST

December 27 will mark two years of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. In his first stint as chief minister, Jai Ram Thakur has deftly tackled the challenges of governance and bolstered his political stature by spearheading the party’s victory in the two assembly byelection. But, a precarious fiscal health and job creation remain uphill tasks for Thakur who spoke to HT on Monday about his performance and priorities. Edited excerpts:

How do you look at your government’s report card?

Winning over people’s confidence and ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes percolate to all sections, particularly the poor, has been the most notable achievement. Till date, 171 jan manch (public outreach) programmes have been organised in which more than 43,000 grievances were redressed. The decision to lower the age limit from 80 to 70 years for availing old-age pension without any income criteria has benefited 1.3 lakh senior citizens. We successfully organised the first global investors’ meet last month. That will go a long way in transforming the state’s economy.

There have been anonymous letters in circulation alleging corruption by some of your ministers.

These letters are false propaganda. I don’t believe in witch-hunt and the politics of vendetta, but at the same time, corruption of any kind will not be tolerated.

Your opponents criticise you for lack of grip on the bureaucracy?

Everyone has a different style of working. I’m not loud. At the same time, I don’t hesitate to take stern action against officers who show laxity in effective implementation of policies and programmes.

The government is promoting tourism but roads across the state are in a bad shape.

Being a hill state, construction and maintenance of roads has been a challenge. In two years, Rs 200 crore was sanctioned to improve the roads. We succeeded in getting approval for 70 new national highways. This would not only provide better road connectivity even in the remotest parts, but also ensure adequate central funds for the same. About 1755 km of motorable roads and 111 km jeepable roads have been built in two years.

When will the memoranda of understanding signed in the investors meet last month become a reality?

We signed 703 MoUs entailing investment of Rs 96,000 crore. Ground breaking ceremonies for projects worth Rs 10,000 crore will be performed this month. This shows the success of the meet and the government’s commitment.

Unemployment is a major issue facing the state. What is the government doing to address that?

Unemployment is a universal problem and our state is no exception. We want our youngsters to become job providers, instead of job seekers. We have launched the Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojana with an outlay of Rs 80 crore to encourage youngsters to set up self-employment ventures for which capital subsidy of 30% is being provided on plant and machinery up to an investment of Rs 40 lakh. In addition, they are being provided interest subsidy of 5% for three years. The Mukhya Mantri Yuva Ajivika Yojana with an outlay of Rs 75 crore gives subsidy up to 30% for bank loans up to Rs 30 lakh.

What is your vision for the next three years?

The focus will be on optimum exploitation of tourism, hydel, industrial and agro-produce potential of the state. That will make the state self-reliant and also create jobs. We will strive to double farmers’ income by 2022.