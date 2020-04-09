Want paracetamol, cough syrup? Leave your mobile number with chemist

patna

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:53 IST

PATNA

Drug stores in Patna, Bhojpur and Kishanganj have been asked to prepare a database, with name and mobile number of people buying drugs for fever, common cold and cough, said officials.

This was being done in an effort to track down people having symptoms of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), but reluctant to turn up at government facilities for screening, the officials said.

In an effort to broaden surveillance, state health authorities had also requested private doctors, including homeopathy practitioners, to report about patients coming to their facilities with influenza-like symptoms.

Among the drugs the government is keeping a tab on are paracetamol, antibiotics for upper respiratory tract infection, anti-allergy, cough syrup and bronchodilators, all associated with symptoms of Covid-19, said officials of the drug control administration.

“We have issued advisory, requesting drug retailers to note down name and mobile numbers of people buying anti-fever, cough and anti-cold drugs,” said Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi.

“We have also advised them to check, as far as possible, prescription of registered medical practitioner before dispensing such drugs. The idea is to ensure that even people who are less symptomatic to Covid-19 are not left out of screening,” he said.

Bhojpur and Kishanganj are other districts which have advised their respective drug control administration to register name and contact details of those taking medicines for flu-like symptoms.

“With the help of private doctors and druggists, we are trying to prepare a database on people with influenza-like symptoms so that they can be tracked for screening, if needed,” said Bhojpur district magistrate Roshan Kushwaha.

“It is always better to have a database and not use it rather than not having one at all and ask for it when a crisis arises, he said.

Bihar’s principal secretary (health) Sanjay Kumar said the advisories were district-specific and had not been extended across the state as of now.

There are around 2,500 drug retail stores in Patna and 1,000 (approx) in Bhojpur.

Covid-19 cases in Bihar

Cases: 38

Siwan:10 cases

Munger 7

Patna: 5

Gaya: 5

Gopalganj: 3

Begusarai: 3

Balanda: 2

Saran: 1

Lakhisarai:1

Bhagalpur: 1