Want to replicate model in my state: Odisha edu minister at Happiness Utsav

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:13 IST

New Delhi: Odisha education minister Samir Ranjan Dash Monday joined the Delhi government’s ongoing ‘happiness utsav’ in its schools and said he wishes to replicate the same model in his state.

Dash said he will discuss the Delhi government’s happiness model with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and try to implement it in their state-run schools as well. “What I have genuinely observed today is that children are happy. The happiness curriculum is helping children concentrate better on their studies. I want to congratulate Mr Sisodia and his government. I will go back to Odisha and speak with my chief minister about implementing this programme at our schools,” he said.

Ladakh’s education reformer Sonam Wangchuk also joined him at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar Monday. Bollywood actor Amir Khan Starrer movie ‘3 idiots’ was inspired from Wangchuk’s life.

During the visit, both Dash and Wangchuk interacted with students and asked them what they have learned from the happiness curriculum. Wangchuk said every state in the country should follow the Delhi government’s model of education. “Education is as much about software as it is about the hardware. Delhi’s government school infrastructure is commendable, but today I am very impressed by the work being done on children’s mental wellbeing. The entire world needs to think about implementing such a programme. Governments across states must rise above politics and work towards introducing such programmes,” he said.

Delhi education minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said it’s better if all states can learn the best practices from others. “The Delhi model incorporates best practices from different states, and it would be healthy if all states were to learn from each other. It will help us develop our education system and make our children’s future better,” he said.

Delhi government schools are organising a 15-day-long celebration — happiness utsav — to mark the one-year anniversary of the launch of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ambitious happiness curriculum.

As part of this celebration, the schools are organising activities such as dramas, poetry and exhibition in the first 50 minutes of school every day. The celebrations will conclude on July 31.

