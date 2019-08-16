e-paper
Wanted criminals arrested after encounter

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida:

Two wanted criminals who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 each were injured in an encounter with Dadri police on Thursday night.

Police said the suspects had robbed a man on April 12 of his laptop and other valuables after shooting him. They had also robbed Rs 15,000 from a garment showroom on August 11.

“The two were travelling with two other accomplices on a scooter and a motorcycle. During the encounter, they received bullet injuries while their accomplices managed to flee,” said Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Dadri police station.

Police recovered Rs 19,000 from the accused, a bike, a scooter, a stolen phone and three pistols from them. The stolen laptop had been sold, said police.

.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 20:59 IST

