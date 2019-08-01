Waste drive a subject of research

cities

Aug 01, 2019

New Delhi:

The north municipality’s waste segregation drive at Rohini has become a subject of research for students of Economics from Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Pitampura.

A team of 12 students, led by Associate Professor Paramjeet Kaur, has been visiting each society with an exhaustive questionnaire, asking residents details such as how many members are there in their family, what is their education level, income level and segregation habits.

“These will be analysed to understand if a relationship exists between these aspects. Tools of economic studies such as Logit, Tobit and Factor analysis will be used to draw conclusions,” said Kaur. Already, 600 samples from 55 societies have been collected since the students began the survey in mid-June.

The questionnaire asks residents, “How much they would like to pay as ‘user fee’ to the municipal body for daily garbage collection” and if they are aware of “pollution in the oceans and global warming caused by mixed garbage accumulation”.

“Plus, there is a separate questionnaire for private waste collectors, which asks them how much time it takes for them to segregate a kilo of mixed waste, how much they earn from selling the recyclable waste and where it is disposed finally,” said Harneet Kaur, a 3rd year student of Economics (Hons.) from the college.

