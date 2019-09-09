Waste mgmt hit as LMC’s vehicles run out of fuel

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:39 IST

Solid waste collection work was hit in the city on Monday as LMC’s trucks and loaders could not be re-fuelled because the fuel station of the civic body’s rubbish removal department ran out of supplies.

“The city generated 1,500 metric tonnes of solid waste, but most of it was not cleared on Monday,” said Girish Mishra, corporator from the Ramjilal–Sardar Patel ward.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi took serious note of the situation and summoned rubbish removal department chief Ram Nagina Tripathi seeking details.

However, the reserve quota of fuel was enough to refuel trucks, which were given the task of lifting solid waste from areas where the Moharram procession will be taken out, said officials. This was done after the directions issued by the municipal commissioner.

Heaps of filth was transported from Zone II and IV (Victoria Street, Nakkhas, Chowk, Bulaki Adda and Talkatora) to the landfill site.

More than 250 vehicles of the municipal corporation get diesel from the fuel station at LMC’s rubbish removal department at Gomti Nagar.

“The procurement staff failed to get supply from Indian Oil on Saturday. This created a problem on Monday. But we got the supplies by 10 am and all trucks were refueled and sent on the job,” said Amit Kumar, additional municipal commissioner.

“I have sought a report from the chief engineer of rubbish removal department. He will submit the report in two days. Staff of RR department will have to be accountable for what happened,” he added.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 21:39 IST