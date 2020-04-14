e-paper
Home / Cities / Water wastage to elicit fine in Mohali from April 15

Water wastage to elicit fine in Mohali from April 15

Mohali MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said teams are already conducting random checks in morning hours

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The drive will remain in place from April 15 to June 30 in Sectors 66 to 80 that fall under GMADA and the remaining sectors that are under the municipal corporation and water supply department.
To curb the shortage of water this summer, the water supply department and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) from April 15 will start issuing challans to people found wasting/misusing the resource.

The drive will remain in place from April 15 to June 30 in Sectors 66 to 80 that fall under GMADA and the remaining sectors that are under the municipal corporation and water supply department.

As per the notice, watering lawns, washing courtyards and vehicles, etc is prohibited between 5.30am and 8.30am. If a resident is found violating the order, a notice will be issued for the first offence, a challan of ₹1,000 will be imposed the second time, three-time offenders will have to pay ₹2,000, and the fourth time will elicit disconnection of water supply without notice. Booster pumps and hose-pipes will be confiscated. To get the connection restored, defaulters will have to pay ₹5,000 along with an affidavit.

Mohali MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said teams are already conducting random checks in morning hours.

Mohali, on an average, requires 30MGD (million gallon daily) of water, but the supply is limited to 20MGD—10MGD from the Kajauli waterworks and an equal amount from 75 tube-wells. During peak summer, however, the demand reaches 32MGD, causing a shortage of 12MGD.

Sunil Kansal, chief engineer of GMADA, said, “Though we will start challaning for wastage of water from April 15, no aggressive drives will be held as some employees are busy on Covid-19 duty. Moreover, due to the lockdown, people are not using their vehicles, so washing will also be less.”

