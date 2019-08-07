Waterlogging, cave-ins make city roads chaotic on rainy day

cities

The heavy rain on Tuesday morning was a damper for thousands of Ghaziabad residents and office-goers who got stuck due to waterlogging and traffic snarls at major intersections. The road leading to Ahimsa Khand 2 in Indirapuram had to be barricaded and shut for operations after a portion of the earth below the road got eroded due to the heavy rain.

The city’s traffic crawled at a snail’s pace at major intersections of Mohan Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Chaudhary Morh and parts of Indirapuram, which witnessed heavy waterlogging. Residents said that affected areas included Ahimsa Khand 2, near Jaipuria Sunrise Greens and outside Shipra Sun City in Indirapuram, besides several sectors of Vasundhara, Shyam Park (Main), Maliwara, Gandhi Nagar and different police stations.

“All these areas are low-lying and witness heavy waterlogging every year. The residents of Ahimsa Khand 2 informed authorities in time after they came to know that the earth below a road near Delhi Public School, Indirapuram got eroded. A private housing project is underway near the road and a huge quantity of earth had been dug up to build a basement,” Alok Kumar, president of the federation of association of apartment owners (Indirapuram), said.

“Since the road witnesses movement of heavy vehicles and school buses, we informed authorities and the road was barricaded and shut down. Vehicles have been re-routed to the other side road near Shanti Gopal Hospital,” he added.

In a similar incident, about 150-metre-long stretch of a newly laid water pipeline near the Swarn Jayanti Park, Indirapuram, also caved in due to the heavy rain and resulted in waterlogging.

“As a result, there was heavy waterlogging and vehicles got stuck. Parents driving to pick up children from different schools also got delayed as a result,” Mohan Sangwan, a resident of Shakti Khand, said.

The officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority said that they will file a police complaint against the erring developer and ensure that repairs are made at the earliest.

“We will file a police complaint into the matter. The road was waterlogged due to heavy rain and in several areas, we operated pumps to draw out water faster,” VN Singh, the authority’s chief engineer, said.

The GT Road area outside the Arthala Metro station was also waterlogged, resulting in traffic jams from Arthala to the Hindon river overbridge. Jams were also witnessed on the Hindon elevated road.

“There is massive jam on Rajnagar-Hindon elevated road. Standing here for past 45 minutes and no traffic police is in sight. People travelling in the wrong direction make it worse. Have managed to travel only 150 metres in 25 minutes [sic],” tweeted resident Shruti Srivastava on the micro-blogging platform.

Residents also posted pictures of waterlogging issues in different residential areas of Shalimar Garden, Shipra Mall underpass and those of a fallen boundary wall in a highrise in Raj Nagar Extension on social media.

“The waterlogging is getting worse. Further, the condition of drains is also bad. They were cleaned recently but got filled up soon with heavy rain which lasted three or four hours on Tuesday morning,” Akash Vashishtha, a resident of Raj Nagar, said.

Municipal commissioner Dinesh Chandra did not respond to calls when contacted.

